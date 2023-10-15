Nawaz’s homecoming under a ‘deal’ akin to murder of law & justice: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that the home­coming of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif under a “secret deal” was tantamount to the murder of the law and justice, terming a big test for the country’s judiciary.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that all the related details of various phases of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s journey from the prison to his departure to London were still fresh in the minds of the people. He said that the ex-premier had left for Lon­don for four weeks on humani­tarian grounds under the “false and humiliating excuse of drop­ping his platelets count.” The PTI spokesperson recalled that Nawaz’s younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif guaranteed the former’s return within four weeks of his treatment but he did not return for four years. He recalled that during these four years, the na­tion saw this person while walk­ing in expensive London restau­rants but he never talked of his treatment. He lamented that ironically, the convicted Nawaz Sharif was returning under “a closed-room conspiracy and no­torious London plan” by tram­pling the law and justice.

He went on to say that the provision of judicial relief to the convicted criminal in sheer viola­tion of the law was a moment of shame and disgrace for the judi­ciary itself. The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the nation was closely watching the judiciary’s attitude in the prevailing situa­tion. He underlined that provid­ing judicial refuge to the criminal on the desire of the “undemo­cratic, unconstitutional and non-political planners” would further hurt the integrity and reputation of the judiciary. The spokesper­son urged that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa should keep a close eye on the conduct of his subordinate courts and take timely measures to counter the actions by elements within the state against the existence and identity of the judiciary.