Pak, UAE FMs discuss escalating situation in Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Saturday discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostili­ties and protection of civilians. During a telephonic conversa­tion, they also stressed upon the coordinated response. The caretaker foreign minis­ter posted on X, “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE . We discussed escalating situation in Gaza , the urgent need for cessation of hostil­ities, and protection of civil­ians. A coordinated response was emphasised.”