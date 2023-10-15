Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak, UAE FMs discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pak, UAE FMs discuss escalating situation in Gaza
Agencies
October 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Saturday discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostili­ties and protection of civilians. During a telephonic conversa­tion, they also stressed upon the coordinated response. The caretaker foreign minis­ter posted on X, “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE . We discussed escalating situation in Gaza , the urgent need for cessation of hostil­ities, and protection of civil­ians. A coordinated response was emphasised.”

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023