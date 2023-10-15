Sunday, October 15, 2023
PM Kakar’s China visit to begin from Tuesday
Our Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will visit Chi­na to attend the two-day Third Belt and Road Fo­rum for International Co­operation starting in Bei­jing from Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is attending the event on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will participate in the opening ceremony of the Forum on Tuesday and will address a high lev­el forum titled ‘Con­nectivity on an Open Global Economy’ on Wednesday. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President and senior officials, inves­tors and businessmen and heads of different countries attending the forum.

