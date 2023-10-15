PM to visit China to attend Belt & Road Forum starting in Beijing from Tuesday

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit China to attend the two-day Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation starting in Beijing from Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is attending the event on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He will participate in the opening ceremony of the Forum on Tuesday and will address a high level forum titled 'Connectivity on an Open Global Economy' on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President and senior officials, investors and businessmen and heads of different countries attending the forum.