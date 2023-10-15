Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM to visit China to attend Belt & Road Forum starting in Beijing from Tuesday

PM to visit China to attend Belt & Road Forum starting in Beijing from Tuesday
Web Desk
10:27 AM | October 15, 2023
National

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit China to attend the two-day Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation starting in Beijing from Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is attending the event on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.     

He will participate in the opening ceremony of the Forum on Tuesday and will address a high level forum titled 'Connectivity on an Open Global Economy' on Wednesday.   

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President and senior officials, investors and businessmen and heads of different countries attending the forum.          

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697321471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023