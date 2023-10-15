Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 2 men, seize precious stones worth Rs100m

Israr Ahmad
October 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Police Station (PS) Secretariat have arrested two accused involved in fraudulent activities and recovered precious stone Zamurd worth Rs 100 million from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. 
   He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. 
Following these directions, a Secretariat police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two accused involved in fraudulent activities in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station. 
The accused were identified as Nayyab Hassan and Abdali. Police team also recovered precious stone Zamurd worth Rs 100 million from their possession. Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. 
Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Pro-Palestinian march draws thousands in London with protests across UK

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023