Police arrest 2 men, seize precious stones worth Rs100m

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Police Station (PS) Secretariat have arrested two accused involved in fraudulent activities and recovered precious stone Zamurd worth Rs 100 million from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directions, a Secretariat police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two accused involved in fraudulent activities in the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station.

The accused were identified as Nayyab Hassan and Abdali. Police team also recovered precious stone Zamurd worth Rs 100 million from their possession. Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.