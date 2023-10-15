Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police, blind centre organise white cane awareness walk

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -  Multan Police and Mu­hammad Bin Qasim Blind Centre jointly organized a walk to create awareness about white cane here on Saturday. Chief Traffic Of­ficer Multan Muhammad Naeem Shahid, In-charge RIB Jalil Imran Ghalezai, In-charge Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare com­plex Sadia Kirmani, Sector In-charge Gaddafi Inspec­tor Muhammad Imran, Traffic Education Unit and other traffic staff as well as local businessmen and civil society participated in the walk. The aware­ness walk started in Kum­haran Wala Chowk and culminated at the Rescue 1122 office. The aim of the walk was to create aware­ness about the rights of blind persons in our soci­ety holding white canes. It is our joint responsibil­ity to give the right of way to someone walking on the road holding the white stick, the participants of the walk pledged.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023