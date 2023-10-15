Police, blind centre organise white cane awareness walk

MULTAN - Multan Police and Mu­hammad Bin Qasim Blind Centre jointly organized a walk to create awareness about white cane here on Saturday. Chief Traffic Of­ficer Multan Muhammad Naeem Shahid, In-charge RIB Jalil Imran Ghalezai, In-charge Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Welfare com­plex Sadia Kirmani, Sector In-charge Gaddafi Inspec­tor Muhammad Imran, Traffic Education Unit and other traffic staff as well as local businessmen and civil society participated in the walk. The aware­ness walk started in Kum­haran Wala Chowk and culminated at the Rescue 1122 office. The aim of the walk was to create aware­ness about the rights of blind persons in our soci­ety holding white canes. It is our joint responsibil­ity to give the right of way to someone walking on the road holding the white stick, the participants of the walk pledged.