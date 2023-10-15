Sunday, October 15, 2023
Police nab 3 wanted members of bike lifting gang   

Israr Ahmad
October 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Karachi Company police team have arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gangs involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. 

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. 

Following these directions, the Karachi Company police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending 03 wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused were identified as Muhammad Waqas, Asif and Muhammad Haseeb. 

Police team also recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. 

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Israr Ahmad

