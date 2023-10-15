Port Paralysis 

In Gwadar, Pakistan’s bustling port city, an unexpected crisis has emerged in the form of a complete shutdown strike due to a se­vere drinking water shortage. This alarming event highlights a crit­ical issue, emphasising the need to enhance the preparedness of our urban centers for future crises. For a whole week, Gwadar’s residents endured an unprecedented and unbearable water shortage, severely disrupting daily life. Despite the visible suffering, authorities failed to take swift action to address the crippling water supply problem.

The situation deteriorated to the point of a city-wide strike, empha­sising the city’s unpreparedness for such a crisis. Gwadar’s pivotal role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its strategic im­portance make uninterrupted access to basic necessities, like drinking water, a matter of national and regional interest. Disruption in Gwadar, a linchpin in the CPEC, could have far-reaching economic and strategic consequences, impacting Pakistan and its international partners.

To address this issue, authorities must promptly restore water sup­ply, given the absence of an apparent water shortage in the region. The dispute between the Director General of Gwadar Development Authority and Public Health Engineering officials must be urgently resolved to ensure residents have access to clean water.

This crisis underscores the necessity for comprehensive policies and disaster preparedness in Gwadar and other critical areas, safeguard­ing the interests of the people and the nation. Ensuring that Gwadar’s water supply is maintained is not just a local concern. Gwadar’s signif­icance within CPEC is undeniable. It’s a gateway that connects China to the Arabian Sea, facilitating trade and development. Any instability in this vital corridor has regional and international implications.

Gwadar’s strategic importance extends beyond CPEC as well. It af­fects Pakistan’s maritime security, making the city’s water supply a matter of national security. A vulnerable Gwadar puts our strategic in­terests at risk and compromises our ability to secure our maritime bor­ders. Policymakers must develop robust disaster response plans and prioritise essential services. A crisis like this cannot go unaddressed. It’s an opportunity to take swift action, demonstrate resilience, and en­sure Gwadar’s role in our nation’s prosperity and security