Prize distribution ceremony held for orphans, destitute children

Peshawar - The annual prize distribution ceremony was organized on Saturday at the Mercy Pak Educational Complex for orphans and destitute children in Nasirpur, Peshawar. The purpose was to honor students who excelled in both curricular and co-curricular activities.

Prof Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman, the Dean of Peshawar Medical College (PMC), graced the occasion as the chief guest. Prof Dr. Najib-ul-Haq, Advisor to the Prime Foundation on Education and Health, Director of MEC, Dr. Faqir Muhammad Anwar, philanthropists, academicians, staff, and students were also in attendance.

During the ceremony, students showcased their talents through tableaus, speeches, recitations of Iqbal’s poetry, and Nasheed performances, earning praise and applause from the audience.

The chief guest, Prof Dr. Hafeez, commended the institution’s services and its commitment to providing education and training. He also paid tribute to the selfless individuals who contributed to the institution’s management and maintenance.