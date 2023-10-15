Pro-Palestinian march draws thousands in London with protests across UK

LONDON-Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to the streets across the UK, including in London and Manchester. In London more than 1,000 police officers were deployed as crowds marched from the BBC’s New Broadcasting House to Downing Street. Police warned that anyone showing support for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation, or deviating from the route, could face arrest. It comes a week after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. Fighters from the the Palestinian militant group entered communities near the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,300 people, and took scores of hostages. More than 2,200 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes and a ground offensive is also expected. In London at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration, Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted during the march to Downing Street. One protester, Mike, from north-west London, told the PA news agency: “The injustice of the situation is just totally outstanding.”

The Metropolitan Police said certain areas of central London were covered by a Section 60AA power, which requires a person to remove items such as masks that might be used to conceal their identity, until 22:00 BST. The force said it was aware of people lighting flares or fireworks and said: “Action will be taken when we identify those in possession of/throwing them.”

Protesters on the route to Westminster could also be heard chanting “Rishi Sunak, shame on you” and the slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. Earlier this week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman urged police chiefs to consider whether the slogan should be interpreted as an “expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world”.