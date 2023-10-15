Sunday, October 15, 2023
Protective wall to be built around ancient fort Qasim

Our Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  The Punjab government earmarked Rs 3.7 billion for the restoration of ancient Fort Qasim and the construction of a protective wall around the fort. According to official sources, different government offices including the Auqaf department will be shifted to the Metro Command and Control Centre. 

The amounts will be spent on the walled city project. Different committees have been formed to execute the project in an amicable way. Similarly, the grabbed land will also be retrieved to restore the real identity of the historic fort.

