QWP leader urges Muslim Ummah to find viable solution to Palestine issue

Peshawar - Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, expressed his sympathies with the people of Palestine on Saturday, stating that they are currently enduring Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers held in connection with the 11th foundation day of the QWP in the Fizzagut area of Swat. Sherpao emphasized that the time had come for the Muslim Ummah to unite and seek a viable solution to the Palestine issue.

The QWP also extended congratulations to the newly elected party office-bearers, who were elected during the intra-party elections, and urged them to focus on strengthening the party.

Commenting on the skyrocketing inflation in the country, Sikandar Sherpao urged the government to provide relief to those who are struggling to provide for their children. He noted that the prices of everyday essentials have become unaffordable for the common people.

Furthermore, he emphasized that conducting elections as soon as possible is the only way to navigate the country out of the current crisis. An elected government, he argued, would be better equipped to take decisive actions in addressing the challenges facing the nation.