Rallies held across Sindh against Israeli aggression

KARACHI-Activists of religious and political parties, human rights organisations and civil society took to the streets across the province on Friday and protested against recent attacks by the Zionist state on Gaza, demanding an immediate halt to the violence against unarmed Palestinians.

In Karachi, workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), human rights organisations and members of civil society staged protests against Israel.

From right-wing religious organisations to ruling and opposition political parties of the past and from civil society activists to labour rights campaigners, all put aside their differences and raised a collective voice against the Israeli aggression.

The protesters regretted that rulers of Islamic countries had failed to respond collectively to the Israeli attacks and stand up in support of Palestinian people. Quoting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, the protesters said that Israel was committing ‘genocide’ in its war against Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered near the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam in line with the nationwide plan of the party to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Addressing the rally, PTI leaders slammed Israeli atrocities against the civilian population and expressed their shock over ‘silence’ of the UN, the US and rulers of Muslim countries. In Malir, JUI-F staged a rally against the Israeli aggression.