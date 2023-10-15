Renowned singer Ali Zafar releases World Cup anthem ‘Mazha Aya’

KARACHI -Pakistani singer Ali Za­far has released a special anthem for the Cricket World Cup 2023 titled “Mazha Aya”. The song was released on social media website X (formerly Twit­ter) just before the India-Pakistan match. Zafar, who is also the director, com­poser, and producer of the song, has described it as a “gift to cricket fans all over the world.” The song has been well-received by fans, with many praising Zafar’s vocals and the catchy mel­ody. The release of “Mazha Aya” comes after the of­ficial World Cup anthem, “Dil Jashn Bole”, was met with mixed reviews. Some fans felt that the official an­them was too generic and did not capture the spirit of the tournament. Zafar’s anthem, on the other hand, has been praised for its upbeat tempo and positive message. The song’s lyrics celebrate the passion and excitement of cricket fans, and encourage them to come together and support their teams. The release of “Mazha Aya” ahead of the India-Pakistan match has added to the excitement of the tournament. The two teams are fierce rivals, and their matches are always highly anticipated. Zafar’s anthem is sure to get the fans pumped up for the match and for the rest of the World Cup.