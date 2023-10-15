Rs352.2m fine imposed on 2,825 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,825 power pilferers during the last 36 days and imposed a fine of over Rs. 352.2 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Satur­day that over 7.815 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.172.9 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 2687 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2189 pilferers so far. He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 950 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs117.6 million on them under the head of 2.547 million detection units. In Jhang dis­trict, the FESCO teams caught 272 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs43 million under 1024,000 detection units.