Sunday, October 15, 2023
Section 144 imposed in Khyber

Our Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER   -   On the strict directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, the administration has restricted the sale and issuance of Mobile Subscriber Identity Module (SIMs) by unauthorized individuals in the district. This move aims to prevent the misuse of biometrics of simple-hearted tribesmen.

In a press release shared by the DC office, it was stated that Section 144 has been imposed across the district with immediate effect to ban unlawful mobile SIMs. This ban will remain in effect for two months.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

