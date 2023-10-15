Senate body expresses worry on bill seeking public execution for rapists

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights has raised alarm on a bill, earlier approved by the house panel on interior, which seeks public execution for rapists.

The committee that met with Senator Walid Iqbal in the chair expressed serious apprehensions on the proposed law.

The chair said that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had recently approved a private member’s bill calling for public execution of certain capital offences, without proper deliberation and without appreciating the seriousness of the matter from a human rights perspective.

Last month, the committee had passed the bill by majority vote for publicly hanging rapists, despite opposition from interior and foreign affairs ministries and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)

The bill, proposed by Jamaat- e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed seeks to amend sections 375, 375A, and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Schedule-II of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrCP).

Senator Walid Iqbal informed the committee that in the last few days, he had been flooded with written and oral communications about the bill.

“While one Senate standing committee could not interfere in the legislative business referred to another house committee, the human rights committee would be taking up and thoroughly examining the subject of public executions generally in its next meeting, with proper expert advice,” he said.