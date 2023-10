The funeral prayers of 32-year-old sepoy Abdul Hakim, who was martyred in a North Waziristan operation, were offered in his native town Jaffarabad district on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Hakim embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Besides the family members of the martyr, senior serving army officers and a large number of residents of the area attended the funeral prayers.