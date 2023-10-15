Serena Hotels presents grand mushaira ‘Mehfil e Sukhan’

ISLAMABAD-Serena Hotels recently played host to an extraordinary literary soirée, aptly titled Mehfil e Sukhan, which served as a beacon of poetic brilliance, shining a spotlight on some of the most venerable poets of our contemporary era. This remarkable evening was characterized by the rhythmic cadence of captivating verses, artfully woven by luminaries such as Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Anwar Shaoor, Dr. Pirzada Qasim, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Akhtar Usman, Ajmal Siraj, Nasira Zuberi, Ashfaq Nasir, Umair Najmi, Rubab Tabassum, and Farjaad Mehdi.

Their poetic prowess enchanted the audience, taking them on a journey through the realms of emotion, wisdom, and introspection. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shakeel Jazib, a distinguished personality celebrated for his profound understanding of poetic traditions and his substantial contributions to the literary world.

Serving as the Nazim, he lent an aura of grandeur to the evening, overseeing and guiding the poetic revelations that unfolded throughout this memorable gathering. Serena Hotels,

once again, demonstrated its commitment to nurturing and celebrating the arts, providing an enchanting space for poetic spirits to converge and share their mesmerizing talents with an appreciative audience. The echoes of Mehfil e Sukhan will undoubtedly resonate in the hearts and minds of all those who were fortunate enough to be in attendance.