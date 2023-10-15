Shoaib, Meheq grab singles titles in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib and Meheq Khokhar won the men’s and la­dies singles title in the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2023 here at the SBP Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Saturday.

In the men’s singles final, Mu­hammad Shoaib beat Aqeel Khan 6-3, 6-3 while in ladies singles final, Meheq Khokhar beat Esha Jawad 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The men’s doubles title was clinched by the duo of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan, who defeated Yousaf Khalil and Heera Ashiq by 6-3, 6-3 in the final. In the U-18 boys final, SNGPL’s Bilal Asim, who is also a brilliant player of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi’s Ace Tennis Acad­emy, played well against Hamza Roman and outpaced him by 6-0, 6-3. In the U-18 boys doubles final, Hamid Israr/Ahtesham Humayun beat Mahatir Muham­mad/Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-3. The girls U-18 title was bagged by Soha Ali of Ace Tennis Academy, who beat Shiza Sajid 7-5, 6-3.

In U-16 boys final, Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) beat Asad Za­man 6-1, 6-4 while Omar Jawad, student of Beaconhouse Defence Campus Lahore, and trained/ coached by Naseeb Malik of DHA FF Club, won the U-14 boys title by beating Abdul Basit 7-5, 6-1.

In U-14 boys doubles final, Amir Mazari/Muzammil Khan clinched the title as they were giv­en walk over against Nabeel Qa­yum/Abdur Rehman. In the U-12 boys/girls final, Shayan Afridi beat Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-1, in U-12 doubles final, Abdur Rehman/ Hajra Suhail beat M Junaid/Anees Khan 4-1, 4-0 while in U-10 boys/ girls final, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Muaz Shahbaz 4-1, 4-1.

In U-8 category, Salar Khan won gold, Daniyal Afzal Malik sil­ver and Azan Imran bronze med­al. In U-6 category, Aneeqa Abbas and Faiz Pirzada jointly won gold medal, Mamoon Bari and Eman Shahbaz jointly earned silver and Ibrahim Faizan bronze medal.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed the prizes among the winners and runners-up. Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Zaman said: “We are planning to host int’l level tennis tournament at state-of-the-art tennis courts in Nishtar Park Sports Complex next year. Top class infrastructure is being developed across Punjab province and after developing top level sports facilities, now we are emphasizing on sports man­agement, women sports and title winning, etc.”