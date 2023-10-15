Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct 18

LAHORE - An extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has been convened on Wednesday in Jeddah to address the escalating situation in Gaza. The invitation for convening the meeting has been extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia currently chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit. The meeting will address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.