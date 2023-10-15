Sunday, October 15, 2023
Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct 18

News Desk
October 15, 2023
LAHORE   -   An extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Coop­eration has been convened on Wednesday in Jeddah to ad­dress the escalating situation in Gaza. The invitation for con­vening the meeting has been extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia currently chairs the current session of the Is­lamic Summit. The meeting will address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the de­teriorating conditions that en­danger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.

