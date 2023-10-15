Six terrorists killed, 8 injured in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI - At least six terrorists were killed and eight others got injured on Saturday while a sol­dier of the Pakistan Army embraced mar­tyrdom after an in­tense fire exchange that took place between the Army troops and the terrorists during an in­telligence-based oper­ation conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the In­ter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR), the se­curity forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the gener­al area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Abdul Hakeem (age 33 years, resident of Dis­trict Naseerabad) hav­ing fought gallantly and embraced, Shahadat, during an intense ex­change of fire.

During the operation, weapons and ammuni­tion were also recov­ered from killed ter­rorists who remained actively involved in ter­rorist activities against security forces and tar­get killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and ex­pressed their full sup­port to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.