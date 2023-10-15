Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Spurious fennel factory sealed

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a spurious fennel (saunf) factory and seized heavy quantity of various mate­rials. A spokesman for the PFA said here on Saturday that a team conducted a raid at a house in Chakki Chowk Khurarianwala and unearthed a factory where spurious fennel was being prepared. The PFA team seized 315 kilograms (kg) of spurious fennel, 200-kg chalk powder, 100 kg jag­gery (Gurr), chemicals, mixing machine and other material from the spot. The team sealed premises of the factory while further action against the accused was un­der progress, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1697256774.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023