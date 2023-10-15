Spurious fennel factory sealed

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a spurious fennel (saunf) factory and seized heavy quantity of various mate­rials. A spokesman for the PFA said here on Saturday that a team conducted a raid at a house in Chakki Chowk Khurarianwala and unearthed a factory where spurious fennel was being prepared. The PFA team seized 315 kilograms (kg) of spurious fennel, 200-kg chalk powder, 100 kg jag­gery (Gurr), chemicals, mixing machine and other material from the spot. The team sealed premises of the factory while further action against the accused was un­der progress, he added.