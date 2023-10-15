Terrorists kill six Punjab residents in Balochistan’s Turbat

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemns attack on innocent labourers n Interior minister says sad incident against Baloch tradition n Two injured battle for life at Nishtar Hospital in Multan n Balochistan CM suspended SP.

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD/MULTAN - At least six labourers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat on Saturday, police said.

According to the local police, unidentified gunmen opened fire on labourers in Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district in the early hours of Saturday. The horrific shooting took place in the early hours of the day when a group of armed men barged into a residence in Turbat’s Satellite Town area and indis­criminately shot the labourers. Several people were injured, according to police. Four of the dead were said to be members of the same family.

The deceased persons were identified by police as Riz­wan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, and Sikander. Another two victims Ghulam Mustafa and Tauheed are among those in­jured in the attack.

The victims were residing at the house of a local contractor and they were there for construction work when they became the target of the attack. “Upon being alerted, the po­lice arrived at the scene promptly.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the attack on innocent laborers in Tur­bat, Balochistan. On X, the Prime Min­ister wrote that he is deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent laborers. He condemned this heinous act and said we stand united against terrorism

Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday strongly con­demned the tragic killing of six Punjab based labourers in Turbat, Balochistan. He, expressing condo­lence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said neither Baloch, nor Punjabi, but terrorists had martyred Pakistanis. Praying for martyrs, the minister said the state stood with the oppressed and those who shed unjust blood would never be forgiv­en. He further said the state would take action against the terrorists with full force.

The minister made it clear that the sad incident was against the Baloch tradition, as they always respected and valued their guests. Two labour­ers who received serious bullet in­juries in the incident of terrorism in Turbat (Balochistan) were admitted to Nishtar Hospital, here on Saturday night. According to official sources from Nishtar Hospital, two labourers named Tauheed and Ghulam Mustafa were being given quality treatment.

Both injured persons were taken to Multan by plane. MS Dr Rao Amjid Ali Khan deputed a team of doctors for the provision of quality treatment to the injured persons. Earlier, six labourers were shot dead by terrorists in Tur­bat on early Saturday morning. Sever­al other labourers received bullet inju­ries. The two persons who were taken to the Hospital belonged to Multan and Narowal, said official sources.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday has taken notice of the Turbat incident and suspend­ed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned area.

The dead bodies of the laborers who were martyred in the incident would be transferred to Quetta by a special helicopter of the Chief Minis­ter of Balochistan.

In an official statement issued here, it has stated that Ali Mardan Dom­ki has taken strict notice of the in­cident and contacted the division­al and district administration. On the instructions of the chief minis­ter, the helicopter of the Balochistan government has reached Turbat to transfer the dead, their families and the injured to Quetta and will be sent to Multan by tomorrow morning. In that regard, the government of Ba­lochistan is in contact with the Com­missioner, Multan Division, District Administration Multan and the gov­ernment of Punjab. The Balochistan government has made all arrange­ments to ensure better treatment fa­cilities to the injured workers.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into this tragic incident. All transfer matters are be­ing taken seriously and the matters are being scrutinized with full atten­tion at the administrative level.