Transporters halt wheat supply from Karachi port after Excel Load implementation

KARACHI-The delivery of imported wheat from Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim has been stopped on Saturday to other parts of the country, raising fear of a shortage of the staple food across the country. According to flour millers, for the last 48 hours, not even a single truck of wheat has been able to depart from the two ports of Karachi due to new restrictions that have come into force in the shape of Excel Load. Transporters have rejected the Excel Load and refused to load wheat due to the implementation of the law. It is feared that the transporters’ refusal to deliver wheat will create a shortage of the commodity across the country. On the other hand, ignoring the transporters’ protest, the National Highway Authority and Motorway Police have issued a notification of the implementation of the Excel Load. According to Flour Association President Chaudhry Amir, wheat is being offloaded from three ships docked at the two ports of Karachi. Two ships have arrived from Russia and one ship has arrived from Romania, he added. 150,000 tons of wheat is to be supplied across the country from the three ships. Before the introduction of Excel Load, one trawler used to carry 6,000 sacks. But with the implementation of the new law, this number has reduced to 3,300 sacks of wheat. Expensive transportation to move such a large quantity of the commodity will increase the rent of trawlers and trucks. Consequently, it will increase the prices of wheat and flour. Delivery of edible oil, imported iron, and other goods has also been stopped due to the implementation of Excel Load.