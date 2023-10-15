Vision most vital sense, precious gift from God: KP CM

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan, paid a brief visit to Charsadda on Saturday to attend an event marking “World Sight Day.”

The event was organized by a local private-sector hospital. Addressing the event as the chief guest, Azam Khan said that World Sight Day is observed worldwide in the second week of October every year to emphasize the importance of sight in human life. He added that the day is dedicated to raising awareness about visual impairment and the importance of vision care.

He remarked that World Sight Day serves as a reminder that we must strive to make vision care accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic, social, and geographic circumstances. He termed vision as the most vital sense and a precious gift from God, stating that it is imperative for everyone to take special care of this precious gift.

“We acknowledge the remarkable work being done by organizations, researchers, doctors, and volunteers to prevent, treat, and cure vision-related issues,” the Chief Minister maintained, adding that we express our gratitude to those who tirelessly strive to provide accessible eye care to underserved communities, ensuring that individuals in need can regain their sight and hope.

Azam Khan mentioned that, according to the World Health Organization, an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide are visually impaired, with almost half of these cases being preventable or treatable. He continued that these statistics underscore the urgency of providing quality eye care to all, regardless of their socioeconomic status. “We must continue to promote early detection and treatment of eye conditions, especially in children, as their future depends on healthy vision,” Azam Khan stressed. He added that we must advocate for eye health education in schools and communities to raise awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations and adopting healthy eye care practices.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of research and innovations in the field of ophthalmology, emphasizing that it is essential for developing new treatments and technologies to address eye diseases and vision loss, ultimately offering hope to those living with visual impairments. Azam Khan lauded the role of Dar-ul-Rehmat Medical Complex Charsadda in providing quality and valuable services in the field of eye care to the local people.

Addressing the event, renowned ophthalmologist Dr Daud highlighted the importance of “World Eye Day” and other related matters in detail. Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Dr Riaz Anwar, doctors, medical students, and citizens attended the event in large numbers. The Chief Minister also led an awareness walk on this occasion and met with eye patients being treated in the hospital.