Wheat Crisis 

A crisis is impending as 65-70 loaded wheat trucks are stuck at Port Qasim and Karachi Port due to the implementation of the axle load regime. Implemented on October 12, the regulations have created an uneasy situation, where port author­ities are not clearing the passage of these trucks. A standoff has surfaced between the different stakeholders, and this is not good news for the wheat and flour market across the country. If not re­solved on an urgent basis, the issue will lead to higher prices of flour and the general public will bear the brunt.

It is essential that before enforcing such moves, all relevant authorities are taken into confidence. The move is aimed at strict enforcement of Highway Safety Ordinance but enforc­ing it at once and disrupting the supply chain is not the right way to go about it. Holding wheat imports at the ports has far-reaching repercussions as wheat is our staple food and is consumed every day in all households. The impact of such hasty decisions on the micro level must be kept in mind. A prolonged impasse on this matter is something the country cannot afford right now.

To avoid a crisis, a balanced solution must be sought urgently. If transporters must comply with the National Highway Authori­ty’s (NHA) rules, they must be apprised of all the nitty and gritty of these regulations. The trucks that are stuck must be released immediately and the time of negotiation should not halt the sup­ply and distribution cycle. Transporters should be informed that adherence to safe loads is mandatory, and if they have concerns regarding it, those must be heard and addressed.

Commodity prices have already taken a hit while people have a hard time making ends meet. At such a juncture, if price sta­bility in the flour market gets disrupted, it would be disastrous for the public. Timely release of wheat-loaded trucks must be ensured to avert any shortage. Collaboration between the rel­evant authorities, including the NHA and Motorway Police, is crucial to address the concerns and potentially amend the axle load regime to mitigate the impending crisis.