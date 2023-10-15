Sunday, October 15, 2023
Windstorm/rain-thunderstorm expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
10:07 AM | October 15, 2023
Windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

While snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas is likely during the period.

Meanwhile, heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit fourteen and Murree twelve  degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and  thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Pulwama and Annantnag ten degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh zero,Shopian and Baramula nine degree centigrade. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697321471.jpg

