LARKANA - World Polio Day will be observed in Larkana district on Octo­ber 24, 2023. In this regard, the District administration of Larkana has decided to celebrate International Polio Day in Larkana dis­trict to create awareness among the public regarding the eradication of polio. An awareness seminar will be held on October 24, at 9:00 am in Sir Shahnawaz Bhut­to Memorial Library Hall, which will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed Kumbhar