Tuesday, October 15, 2024
27 more Palestinian students arrive in Pakistan

Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Twenty-seven more Palestinian students arrived in the country to acquire medical and dental education on Monday. Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, Vice President Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Malik, Health Services Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Latif and government officials warmly welcomed the students at Lahore airport.  Dr Hafeez ur Rehman said that in the first phase, 192 Palestinian students were coming to Pakistan through different flights. He said that the students would continue their medical and dental education in universities of Pakistan, adding that the Alkhidmat Foundation, Global Relief Trust and Doctors of Rehman would extend cooperation for the purpose.

