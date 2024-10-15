2nd edition of DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival launched

PESHAWAR - The second edition of the DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival was launched on Monday with a grand ceremony held at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

The event was organised by the DOSTI Welfare Or­ganisation in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar. Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mahsud was the chief guest. The pro­gramme was attended by literary enthusiasts, schol­ars, and dignitaries from various sectors, with repre­sentatives from the Dosti Foundation, Hanif Rasool, Ms Tayaba Aziz, and DG Culture & Tourism Tashfeen Haider among the guests of honour.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Vice-Chan­cellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, delivered the welcome address.

A key highlight of the event was the keynote speech titled “A Tribute to Empowered Women” by renowned literary figure Ms Bushra Farrukh. The session em­phasised the significance of women’s contributions to literature and their role in societal development.

Following the keynote, a panel discussion titled “Adab aur Agahi,” moderated by Dr Antal Zia, fea­tured panellists Naz Parveen, Shaheen Umar, and Dr Humaira. They discussed the intersection of literary expression and gender. Another author talk, mod­erated by Dr Sumaira, featured contributions from acclaimed author Sameena Qadir. Female poets Dr Shahida Sardar, Shaheen Ameen, and Ms Rani Bano presented their poems on various societal aspects, entertaining the audience with their powerful words.

Dr Zarmina Baloch and Sania Siraj presented a ses­sion titled “Connecting Regions: A Visual Journey through Discourse,” highlighting the role of visuals in shaping collective experiences and understanding of the region’s diversity. Chief guest Riaz Mahsud, in his address, appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancel­lor Dr Safia, chief organisers Dr Hamida and Tashfeen Zia, as well as organisers Dr Sumaira, Dr Zarmina, and Sania Siraj, for organising the event.

The session concluded with the presentation of souvenirs as a token of appreciation to the distin­guished guests and contributors. Dr Hamida Bibi, the chief organiser of the event, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the participants.