6 held for torturing gypsy girl

FAISALABAD  -  Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six people for allegedly torturing a gypsy girl, in the limits of Mamunkanjan police station. According to police, Amir Zaman Rehmani, his brothers Allah Ditta Rehmani and Qamar Zaman Rehmani, Umar Farooq Qasaab, Nauman Younus Malik, Faisal Ejaz Sheikh and three others allegedly tortured a 19-year-old gypsy girl Fatima Bibi after tying her up with a tree in Chak No.509-GB as the accused had suspicion that the said girl was involved in kidnapping children in their area. Someone made video of the torture on girl and made viral it through social media. On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Sadr Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest, in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits. Therefore, a special team had been constituted who conducted raids and succeeded in arresting six accused and locked them behind bars. Mamunkanjan police have registered a case under various provisions of law including sections 7 and 11-ww of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 354, 342, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Further investigation was underway for the arrest of other accused.

