ADB hosts Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 event

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme, organized the Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 event, attended by key figures from the government and various countries. Notable attendees included Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication; Lyaziza G. Sabyrova, Regional Head of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB; Saman Ihsan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs; and Saeed Asharaf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
During her address, Lyaziza G. Sabyrova emphasized the significance of digital transformation for enhancing integration and connectivity among CAREC member countries. She acknowledged the participation of delegates from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan, highlighting the potential collaborative benefits in the digital sector.
Shaza Fatima Khawaja presented insights on economic growth and regional cooperation, noting a remarkable 25% annual growth in tech exports and recent improvements in macroeconomic stability that contribute to a favorable investment climate.
She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting venture capitalism and facilitating the growth of startups, even amidst a global downturn in investments. Khawaja also stressed the importance of regional cooperation to enable startups to access international markets, aiming for shared prosperity within the CAREC framework.