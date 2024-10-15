ADB hosts Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 event

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its Central Asian Regional Economic Coopera­tion (CAREC) Programme, orga­nized the Pakistan Venture Con­nect 2024 event, attended by key figures from the government and various countries. Notable at­tendees included Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunica­tion; Lyaziza G. Sabyrova, Region­al Head of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB; Saman Ihsan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs; and Saeed Asharaf Siddiqi, Joint Sec­retary of the Ministry of Econom­ic Affairs.

During her address, Lyaziza G. Sabyrova emphasized the signifi­cance of digital transformation for enhancing integration and con­nectivity among CAREC member countries. She acknowledged the participation of delegates from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Pa­kistan, highlighting the potential collaborative benefits in the digi­tal sector.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja present­ed insights on economic growth and regional cooperation, noting a remarkable 25% annual growth in tech exports and recent improve­ments in macroeconomic stability that contribute to a favorable in­vestment climate.

She reaffirmed the govern­ment’s commitment to support­ing venture capitalism and facili­tating the growth of startups, even amidst a global downturn in in­vestments. Khawaja also stressed the importance of regional coop­eration to enable startups to ac­cess international markets, aiming for shared prosperity within the CAREC framework.