Aggressive and Insensitive

The Punjab Group of Colleges and Punjab Police have both demonstrated a highly oppressive approach and a staggering insensitivity to the issues at hand. The reports of an alleged rape, carried out by a security guard on a 17-year-old student at one of the Punjab Group of Colleges’ campuses, are disturbing in themselves. However, the response of these two institutions to the subsequent student protests has escalated the situation into a much larger crisis.

Let us first acknowledge the facts. No FIR has yet been filed by the victim, and it is possible, given the current media climate, that these protests may have been sparked by false information. Nevertheless, where there is smoke, there is often fire. A significant number of students have come forward, alleging that the college administration is involved in a cover-up. Dismissing every claim as fake news is not the appropriate response. Reports have surfaced of the administration silencing and threatening students, warning them of expulsion and physical violence. The actions of the Punjab Police have been even more deplorable.

Using their characteristic heavy-handed tactics, police officers baton-charged the protesting students, injuring many and leaving bloodstains on the campus floors. These officers, failing to recognise that they were in an all-girls’ college, used highly inappropriate language in an attempt to disperse the crowd. The situation was only brought under control after the arrival of the Punjab Law Information Minister and the Punjab Education Minister. These allegations are serious and demand immediate attention. The Punjab Group of Colleges is one of Pakistan’s largest educational networks, with institutions across the country and an associated media empire. If there is a cover-up, as alleged by the students, it must be thoroughly investigated.

Not only must it hold the school administration accountable for their heavy-handed response, but it must also curb the unchecked brutality of the Punjab Police. Sending in male officers who resort to violence and lack sensitivity is unacceptable in such situations. Female officers must be deployed to handle these sensitive matters. This is a potential crisis for the Punjab government, and it is hoped that Maryam Nawaz will personally intervene to resolve this troubling incident before tensions escalate further.