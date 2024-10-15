Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship begins with over 450 entries

LAHORE - The Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship 2024 set to begin today (Tuesday), at Aitchison College tennis courts. The tournament has attracted more than 450 entries, with young athletes competing across seven different categories. This demonstrates the growing enthusiasm and talent for tennis in Pakistan. The categories include boys U18 singles & doubles, girls U18 singles, boys U16 singles (Punjab ranking), boys U14 singles & doubles, girls U14 singles, boys U12 singles, girls U12 singles, boys/girls U10 (Punjab ranking), boys/girls U8 (Punjab ranking), and boys/girls U6 (Punjab ranking). Rashid Malik, Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), extended his best wishes to all participants, praising their commitment to the sport. “The participation of players from all over Pakistan is a reflection to the love and dedication for tennis in the country,” Malik said. The opening ceremony will take place today (Tuesday) at 3:30 PM, with Dr SM Turab Hussain, Principal of Aitchison College, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. All finals of the championship will be played on October 19.