Amendment Wave

Despite lacking a majority in the National Assembly (NA), the current government led by Shahbaz Sharif is determined to introduce significant constitutional amendments. Since assuming power in February 2024, the government has made substantial changes to the constitution, facing stiff opposition both from the opposition benches and the public.

The government no longer holds a majority in the NA following the Apex Court’s ruling on reserved seats. Yet, they are pushing forward with plans for a judicial package that would extend the tenure of judges and high-ranking military officials. If this is realised, it would be a blatant violation of ethical values and the law, as amendments require a full majority in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the country’s economy is in rapid decline, and political instability and national disintegration are becoming deeply entrenched in society. Given these critical issues, the government’s focus on constitutional amendments is incomprehensible. It is high time they revisit their priorities and focus on alleviating the public’s long-standing hardships.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.