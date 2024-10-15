Analysts hope Chinese PM’s visit to strengthen Pak-China ties

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s arrival in Islamabad on Monday for the SCO summit has generated enthusiasm among analysts, who praise the strengthening of China-Pakistan ties. They believe this historic visit will solidify relations and foster a secure business environment for global investments in Pakistan. Analyst Agha Iqrar Haroon, speaking to PTV, noted that this visit marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the two nations. He highlighted that Premier Li’s visit is expected to focus on enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, infrastructure development, and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Agha Haroon Iqrar emphasized the potential for Pakistan’s economic growth, stating that despite facing various challenges, the country can capitalize on its strategic location, young population, and natural resources with the right policies and investments. Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre at The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, believes the Chinese Premier’s visit holds great symbolic significance for the region. He noted that this visit would provide economic benefits to Pakistan and help shatter the notion of diplomatic isolation. Dr. Shabbir added that the visit is expected to breathe new life into CPEC, a transformative project that has gained momentum since its inception. He expressed optimism that Premier Li’s visit will bring a comprehensive agenda, building on the momentum of CPEC Phase 2. He credited both the current Pakistani government and the Chinese government for reviving hopes and commitments, particularly following the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, where five new corridors for CPEC Phase 2 were identified. This development, he concluded, is a testament to the strengthened partnership between Pakistan and China.