ANF seizes over 366kg drugs in multiple operations

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted nine operations across the country, recovering over 341 kg of drugs valued at Rs 50 million and arresting seven suspects, as reported on Monday. In a separate operation, the ANF successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt in Lahore, recovering an additional 25 kg of ice concealed in a parcel destined for New Zealand.
In the initial operations, authorities conducted two raids on Ring Road in Peshawar, leading to the recovery of 128 kg of opium, 72 kg of hashish, and 1 kg of ice, resulting in the arrest of one individual. Furthermore, 26.4 kg of hashish and 7.2 kg of opium were seized from a suspect apprehended on Ahmad Ali Road in Lahore.
In Karachi, 57.6 kg of hashish was confiscated from another arrested suspect on Jamali Bridge Service Road. An operation near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza in Attock resulted in the recovery of 10 kg of hashish from a detained individual. Additionally, two operations in Toba Tek Singh led to the recovery of 8.4 kg of hashish and 1.6 kg of ice from two arrested suspects. Near the M-1 Toll Plaza in Islamabad, authorities seized 3 kg of hashish and 1 kg of ice from another suspect.
Meanwhile, the operation in Lahore involved the discovery of 25 kg of ice hidden within women’s clothing in a parcel booked for international shipment. The ANF spokesperson indicated that the trafficking methods used illustrate the lengths to which drug traffickers will go to evade detection.
Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are ongoing. Authorities are also working to apprehend those responsible for the attempted smuggling of the parcel to New Zealand.