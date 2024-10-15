ANF seizes over 366kg drugs in multiple operations

RAWALPINDI - The An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted nine operations across the country, recover­ing over 341 kg of drugs val­ued at Rs 50 million and ar­resting seven suspects, as reported on Monday. In a separate operation, the ANF successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt in Lahore, recovering an additional 25 kg of ice concealed in a par­cel destined for New Zealand.

In the initial operations, authorities conducted two raids on Ring Road in Pesha­war, leading to the recovery of 128 kg of opium, 72 kg of hashish, and 1 kg of ice, re­sulting in the arrest of one individual. Furthermore, 26.4 kg of hashish and 7.2 kg of opium were seized from a suspect apprehended on Ah­mad Ali Road in Lahore.

In Karachi, 57.6 kg of hash­ish was confiscated from an­other arrested suspect on Ja­mali Bridge Service Road. An operation near Iqbal Sha­heed Toll Plaza in Attock re­sulted in the recovery of 10 kg of hashish from a detained individual. Additionally, two operations in Toba Tek Singh led to the recovery of 8.4 kg of hashish and 1.6 kg of ice from two arrested suspects. Near the M-1 Toll Plaza in Is­lamabad, authorities seized 3 kg of hashish and 1 kg of ice from another suspect.

Meanwhile, the operation in Lahore involved the dis­covery of 25 kg of ice hid­den within women’s cloth­ing in a parcel booked for international shipment. The ANF spokesperson indicated that the trafficking methods used illustrate the lengths to which drug traffickers will go to evade detection.

Cases have been registered against the arrested indi­viduals under the Anti-Nar­cotics Act, and further in­vestigations are ongoing. Authorities are also work­ing to apprehend those re­sponsible for the attempt­ed smuggling of the parcel to New Zealand.