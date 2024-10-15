ASP Shehrbano Naqvi calls for evidence in alleged college student rape case

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi has called on the public to come forward with any evidence related to the alleged rape of a college student, a case that sparked protests in the city on Monday. The incident gained attention following a viral social media post.

In a video message, ASP Naqvi clarified that the girl mentioned in the allegations had been hospitalized 10 days before the supposed incident. According to the girl's family, she sustained injuries after falling while getting ready for school. Her father confirmed that she was injured at home, not in a case of assault.

"There is no complainant against whom the police can take action," ASP Naqvi stated, urging anyone with concrete evidence to step forward. She emphasized that the girl's medical reports and hospital records are available for review.

ASP Naqvi also addressed students spreading the story online, encouraging them to share any credible evidence so that the police can take appropriate action. The police remain committed to investigating any valid claims related to the case.