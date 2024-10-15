Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi calls for evidence in alleged college student rape case

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi calls for evidence in alleged college student rape case
Web Desk
4:31 PM | October 15, 2024
National

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi has called on the public to come forward with any evidence related to the alleged rape of a college student, a case that sparked protests in the city on Monday. The incident gained attention following a viral social media post.

In a video message, ASP Naqvi clarified that the girl mentioned in the allegations had been hospitalized 10 days before the supposed incident. According to the girl's family, she sustained injuries after falling while getting ready for school. Her father confirmed that she was injured at home, not in a case of assault.

"There is no complainant against whom the police can take action," ASP Naqvi stated, urging anyone with concrete evidence to step forward. She emphasized that the girl's medical reports and hospital records are available for review.

ASP Naqvi also addressed students spreading the story online, encouraging them to share any credible evidence so that the police can take appropriate action. The police remain committed to investigating any valid claims related to the case.

Hafiz Naeem says Pakistan should highlight Gaza issue in all-important SCO moot

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024