Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At least 29 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least 29 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli airstrikes across Gaza
Anadolu
4:34 PM | October 15, 2024
International

At least 29 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces targeted several areas including Khan Younis, Nuseirat camp, and Jabalia camp.

Over the last year, Israel has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people.

The Israeli assault on Gaza has compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies due to a prolonged blockade.

Efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire and secure a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to agree to a cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Israel has extended its military operations to Lebanon, conducting air and ground raids as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Israel currently faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

Hafiz Naeem says Pakistan should highlight Gaza issue in all-important SCO moot

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024