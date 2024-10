LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to 65 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in connection with cases related to the October 5 protest. However, the court denied bail to senior PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema in a case registered by the Islampura Police Station. While Cheema was refused bail in that particular case, she was granted bail in two other cases registered by Lari Adda Police Station and Masti Gate Police Station, both related to the same protest.