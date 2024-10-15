Azma Bokhari denies confirmation of alleged rape at private college

Punjab Information Minister stated that the alleged rape of a female student at a private college in Lahore has not been confirmed, with an inquiry committee set to submit its findings within 48 hours.

Bokhari condemned political rivals for spreading misinformation on social media, leading to unrest. During a session of the Punjab Assembly, she urged against using students for political purposes, stating that no evidence supports the allegations.

The student's father also denied the incident, clarifying that his daughter had recently fallen down the stairs. A protest at the college over the news led to clashes between students and police, resulting in injuries to 24 students and four policemen.