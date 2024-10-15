Balochistan government launches security plan for national highways

The Balochistan government has introduced a comprehensive security plan aimed at maintaining law and order on the province's national highways. Official sources have indicated that law enforcement agencies will significantly increase their patrolling efforts across the region to enhance safety for travelers.

The upgraded security measures will involve the deployment of police forces, Balochistan Constabulary, Levies, and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel along key routes. In addition, the government has revised the checking mechanisms on critical highways, including the routes from Quetta to Karachi, Sibi, and Loralai, to improve overall security and ensure the safety of commuters.

This proactive approach is designed to address security concerns and bolster public confidence in traveling along Balochistan's national highways. The government remains committed to providing a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.