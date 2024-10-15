Barrister Gohar requests meeting with PTI founder: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has formally requested to the government for a meeting with the founder of PTI on Monday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior’s spokesperson, the request was made in a letter addressed to Federal Minister of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, in which Barrister Khan sought permission for a direct meeting with the detained leader of PTI. The Ministry’s spokesperson disclosed that Barrister Gohar Ali had also engaged in a telephone conversation with the Interior Minister on the matter. During this conversation, the legal representative reiterated his request, emphasizing the need for dialogue with the PTI founder. The Interior Minister, according to the spokesperson, assured Barrister Gohar Ali that the matter would be reviewed. “The Federal Minister of Interior assured that the request would be considered thoroughly,” the spokesperson explained. However, no definitive decision was communicated regarding whether the meeting would be allowed. The spokesperson further elaborated on the challenges surrounding the request, noting that security considerations and the ongoing preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit are influencing current decisions regarding prisoner interactions. “In light of the SCO Summit and security concerns, there is a ban on meetings with all prisoners in the jail,” the statement read. A key point raised by the Ministry was the issue of fairness and consistency in policy.

Allowing Barrister Gohar Ali to meet with the PTI leader while other prisoners remain barred from such meetings would create a perception of unequal treatment. “Granting permission to meet one prisoner would fall under the category of double standards and unequal treatment of other prisoners,” the spokesperson emphasized.

The Ministry of Interior has yet to provide a final decision on the matter, leaving it unclear whether Barrister Gohar Ali Khan will be able to meet the PTI founder in the near future.