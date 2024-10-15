Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advocates for establishment of constitutional court

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed his commitment to the establishment of a constitutional court, emphasizing its inclusion in the party's electoral manifestos since 2007. In a post on X, he highlighted that the PPP has consistently advocated for judicial reforms, making the establishment of a constitutional court a central promise in its 2013 and 2024 election platforms.

Bilawal stated, “The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms, including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts.” He reiterated the party’s long-standing position, asserting that elected representatives under his leadership have been given a mandate by the people of Pakistan to create a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all.

In his post, Bilawal also pointed out that many of his current opponents had previously supported judicial reforms, suggesting that their present opposition stems from personal biases or shifting political loyalties. He criticized the judicial system, noting the recurring political issues that arise every six months and the significant backlog of unresolved cases.

“How can you ignore the backlog of unresolved cases while focusing on other matters?” he questioned, underscoring the urgent need for an efficient judicial system. He specifically referenced Article 63(A) and expressed concern over the delays in delivering critical judgments, stating, “How can I be expected to wait until October 25 for a decision on such a significant issue?”

Bilawal’s remarks highlight the PPP's ongoing commitment to judicial reform and the pressing need for a more effective judicial system in Pakistan.