Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Bilawal welcomes Indian FM Jaishankar at SCO

Web Desk
7:07 PM | October 15, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) moot in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Bilawal acknowledged that while SCO protocol prohibits discussing bilateral relations, the presence of international leaders presents an opportunity for diplomacy.

He emphasized the need for dialogue between Pakistan and India, stating that while talks may not be immediate, they are inevitable, particularly on issues like climate change.

Bilawal criticized India's unilateral actions in Kashmir, accusing New Delhi of violating both UN Security Council resolutions and its constitution. He also suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the SCO summit signaled a lack of confidence in his leadership.

