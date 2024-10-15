Canadian police charge Indian government has links to violent crimes in Canada

Unnamed agents of the Indian government are alleged to have been involved in violent crimes in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday.

While investigating the June 2023 murder of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Sing Nijjar in British Columbia, the RCMP uncovered evidence that the Indian government has been linked to violent crimes that posed a “serious public threat” to Canadians, RCMCP Commissioner Michael Duheme said at the press conference in Ottawa.

As a result of the investigation, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats from Canada, including the Indian high commissioner, after unearthing evidence that they are “persons of interest” in crimes in Canada.

In a statement, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said keeping Canadians safe is the fundamental job of the Canadian government.

"The decision to expel these individuals was made with great consideration and only after the RCMP gathered ample, clear and concrete evidence which identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case," she said.

The RCMP also said agents linked to the Indian government committed other criminal activity, including homicides, organized crime, disruption of democracy and painting a picture that showed Canada posed an unsafe environment for the Asian community in the country.

The investigation also uncovered a link between Indian diplomats and activities such as the gathering of information on Canadians on the orders of New Delhi. Duheme said that it was “imperative to confront the Indian government” face-to-face with the charges. As well, he said victims of coercion or other crimes involving Indian agents should come forward.

“We are asking for the public’s help” to uncover other crimes by India, Duheme said, as the investigation is ongoing.

Media outlets reported that in a statement Monday, New Delhi called the charges “preposterous imputations” and withdrew the diplomats in protest.

Relations between the two countries soured last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” the Indian government might have been involved in Nijjar’s death. Nijjar was a strong supporter of the creation of a separate Sikh state in India.

In May, four Indian nationals were charged with first-degree murder in the Nijjar killing.