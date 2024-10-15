Tuesday, October 15, 2024
China praises Pakistan Army’s counterterrorism efforts

Our Staff Reporter
October 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is in Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, held a significant meeting with Pakistani military officials.

Premier Li Qiang met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the service chiefs. During the meeting, the discussions reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen and expand the long-standing relations between Pakistan and China.

Key topics included defense cooperation and issues related to terrorism between the two countries.

The Chinese Premier praised the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism, and assured full support and assistance from China in this ongoing fight.

Our Staff Reporter

