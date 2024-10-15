Chinese firm cultivates medicinal aloe vera in Pakistan for export to China

ISLAMABAD - Chinese firm has cultivated medicinal aloe vera in Pakistan for export to China. In a lush, green field in Punjab, rows of medicinal aloe vera plants are thriving under the warm sun, Gwadar reported on Thursday. The trial field, which has been carefully cultivated by Chinese company HanGeng Trade and Yuanhua Industrial, which specializes in the medical supply chain, is yielding positive results, setting the stage for a larger-scale cultivation project. The company plans to cultivate 1,000 acres of medicinal aloe vera in Punjab and export them to China to meet its growing demand for medicinal plants.

Andy Liao, CEO of HanGeng Trade and Yuanhua Industrial, who has been leading the initiative, shared that the company has already conducted experimental cultivation in Punjab. Last October, a test plot of 5 acres of medicinal aloe vera was planted, and the preliminary results have been overwhelmingly positive. “We are pleased with the results from our experimental cultivations,” said Liao. “We are confident that with the right support and collaboration with local farmers and the government, we can successfully scale up our operations and export high-quality medicinal aloe vera to China.” It is now working with local agricultural experts and authorities to finalise the details of the project. This includes identifying the best aloe varieties suited to the climate and soil conditions of Punjab, transferring knowledge and technology to local farmers, and ensuring sustainable and ethical farming practices. China, known for its robust pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, has a considerable demand for high-quality medicinal aloe vera.

According to Ruben Daniel Avaro, Manager, Aloetrade America LLC, the aloe vera market in China has witnessed significant growth in recent years, characterized by an expanding consumer base and increasing product diversity.

As per the latest data, the market size for aloe vera products in China is estimated to be approximately USD 1.2 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% over the past five years.