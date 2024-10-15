Tuesday, October 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chinese PM, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq discuss parliamentary and trade ties

Chinese PM, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq discuss parliamentary and trade ties
Web Desk
2:05 PM | October 15, 2024
National

On Tuesday, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang met with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss deepening cooperation between Pakistan's National Assembly and the Chinese Parliament.

The two leaders explored ways to boost trade relations and enhance collaboration in regional peace and security. They also highlighted the significance of joint ventures in the energy sector as part of broader economic cooperation.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed pride in Pakistan's hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling it a great honour that would showcase the country's positive global image. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional development through SCO initiatives and stressed the importance of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for both nations.

Sadiq also pointed to the vast investment potential in Pakistan, advocating for stronger partnerships in education and science. He underscored China's role as a strategic ally, with plans for future parliamentary delegations to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi calls for evidence in alleged college student rape case

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024