Chinese PM, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq discuss parliamentary and trade ties

On Tuesday, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang met with National Assembly Speaker to discuss deepening cooperation between Pakistan's National Assembly and the Chinese Parliament.

The two leaders explored ways to boost trade relations and enhance collaboration in regional peace and security. They also highlighted the significance of joint ventures in the energy sector as part of broader economic cooperation.

Speaker expressed pride in Pakistan's hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling it a great honour that would showcase the country's positive global image. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional development through SCO initiatives and stressed the importance of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for both nations.

Sadiq also pointed to the vast investment potential in Pakistan, advocating for stronger partnerships in education and science. He underscored China's role as a strategic ally, with plans for future parliamentary delegations to further strengthen ties between the two countries.